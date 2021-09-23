Menu
Patricia L. Jensen
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Patricia L. Jensen

Jan. 5, 1934 - Sept. 19, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Patricia L. Jensen, 87, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born January 5, 1934, in Bloomington, the daughter of Walter and Hilda Steffen Prochnow.

Surviving are a son, Brian (Donna) Jensen; two grandchildren, Michael (Meagan) Jensen and Stephanie (Daniel) Gonder; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Easton, Lola, Emma and Elayna.

Patricia retired from Country Life Insurance, was a lifelong Lutheran and was an active member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed genealogy, knitting and needlepoint.

To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Service
11:00a.m.
Park Hill Cemetery
1105 S. Morris Avenue, Bloomington, IL
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
