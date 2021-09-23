Patricia L. Jensen

Jan. 5, 1934 - Sept. 19, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Patricia L. Jensen, 87, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born January 5, 1934, in Bloomington, the daughter of Walter and Hilda Steffen Prochnow.

Surviving are a son, Brian (Donna) Jensen; two grandchildren, Michael (Meagan) Jensen and Stephanie (Daniel) Gonder; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Easton, Lola, Emma and Elayna.

Patricia retired from Country Life Insurance, was a lifelong Lutheran and was an active member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed genealogy, knitting and needlepoint.

