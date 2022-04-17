Patricia A. Monical

Feb. 10, 1937 - April 11, 2022

LE ROY - Patricia A. Monical, 85, of Le Roy, IL, passed away on April 11, 2022. She was born on February 10, 1937, in Effingham, IL, the daughter of William L. and Melvina M. (Cooper) Bishop. She married John Monical on October 23, 1954, in Eureka, IL, and he precedes her in passing.

She is also survived by her children: Vickie (Dan) Bruning, Mike (Teresa) Monical, John (Barb) Monical, and Tammi (Glenn) Stubblefield all of Le Roy. In addition to her children she is also survived by nine grandchildren: Jason (Katie) Bruning, Tanya (Ben) Underhill, Lindsey (Jeremy) Mattingly, David (Jamie) Bruning, Amy (Matt) Golden, Becky (Blake) Wahls, Witt Monical, Michelle (Michael) Pudge, Daniel Monical; thirteen great-grandchildren: Adalyn, Adrienne, Jackson, Josephine, Kolton, Landon, Logan, Marley, Owen, Quinn, Trever, Tyler, Vanessa; one great-great grandchild, Brantley; and brother, Wallace "Dude" Bishop.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, grandchild, Brian; and siblings: Naomi Rogers, Floyd Bishop, and William Bishop.

Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards and games, also talking and joking with her friends. She enjoyed visits to the casino and always wanted to play the slots. She was an avid bingo player and always looked forward to going to Las Vegas. Patricia was retired from Carson's after a lengthy career as a regional trainer and assistant personal manager. She was loved by many, and will be missed by all.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with inurnment at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.