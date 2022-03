Patricia "Patti" Quinn-Jones

HEYWORTH - Patricia Quinn-Jones, 69, of Heyworth, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2020 at Lucky 7's in Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.