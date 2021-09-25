Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia M. Rudisill
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Patricia M. Rudisill

May 27, 1933 - Sept. 22, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Patricia M. Rudisill, 88, formerly of Towanda passed away on September 22, 2021. She was born on May 27, 1933 to Clarence and Lucy (Moberly) Sylvester and married her sweetheart, John Rudisill on August 13, 1955 in Normal. He precedes her in passing.

Patricia worked for and retired from Eureka Williams after a good career. Post retirement, she volunteered for many years and enjoyed gambling, traveling, and spending time with her family, but Patricia's greatest joy was just being "Gee" to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Surviving are her loving daughters: Teresa (Todd) Gullett of Clinton, Cheryl (Curt) Gore of Heyworth; grandchildren: Tim (Suzi) Gullett, Brittany (Kris) Netzke, Tyler Brown; great-grandchildren: Addie Netzke, Ellie Netzke, Courtney Tuggle, Sierra (Dillon) Tuggle, Madi Tuggle; great-great grandchildren: Sophie Tuggle, Ella Tuggle, and Jax Overman; and siblings: Richard (Betty) Sylvester and Jenny Wilson. She is also preceded in passing by her: parents; and siblings: Lucille Sylvester, Peggy Emmert, John Sylvester, and Victor Sylvester Jr.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held on October 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL
Oct
1
Service
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by East Lawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry to hear of Patty's passing. Lots of great memories. Remember her driving around in her 1958 Ford Edsel convertible. Patty was always fun to be around. God Bless you.
Donna Berglund Walters
Family
September 27, 2021
Lovely woman.. so sorry to hear she passed away. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Pam Warren
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results