Patricia Mary "Patti" Tolone

April 9, 1949 - Sept. 30, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Patricia Mary "Patti" Tolone, 72, formerly of Chicago and Orland Park, IL, and, in recent years, a resident at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Bloomington, IL, passed on September 30, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. Patti was born on April 9, 1949 at Little Company of Mary Hospital, Chicago, the daughter of William and Catherine Tolone, who preceded her in death.

Patti is survived by her brothers: Tom, of Floyds Knobs, IN, and Bill, of Normal, IL; her sister-in-law, Tracy of Floyds Knobs; nieces: Tiffany and Trinity Tolone of Floyds Knobs, Sharon Gillispie of Normal, IL and Laura Tolone of Clearwater, FL; and nephews: Bill Tolone of Concord, NC, and Bob Tolone of Alpharetta, GA. Also surviving are numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Patti was a very courageous individual who endured and survived serious illnesses throughout her life. She was a role model for her family in this and many other ways. She loved her family dearly. She worked and gave tirelessly to Mt. Assisi Academy, Lemont, IL, where she graduated in 1967. She served on Mt. Assisi's Alumni Board and devoted countless hours planning events.

Patti had a tremendous interest in genealogy and became her family's historian. She was a member of genealogy organizations, attended local and national genealogy conventions and conferences, and acquired a large number of official documents tracing her family's lineage. She found and knew facts, dates and circumstances that amazed her family.

Szykowny Funeral Home, Chicago, is in charge of arrangements. On October 6, 2021, visitation will be at 9:00 AM at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Resurrection at St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at 1:00 PM at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, Alsip, IL.

Memorials may be sent to Mt. Assisi Center, 13860 Main St., Lemont, IL 60439.