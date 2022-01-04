Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Mae "Pat" Wheeler
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Patricia Mae "Pat" Wheeler

April 15, 1944 - Jan. 1, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Patricia Mae "Pat" Wheeler, age 77, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:53 AM on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Darren and Vic Dunahee will be officiating. Inurnment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to the Bloomington Salvation Army

Pat was born April 15, 1944, in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Robert and Darlene (Poling) Lee. She married Robert Wheeler on April 14, 1962, in Springfield, IL. He survives. Pat and Robert would have been married 60 years in April.

Also surviving are her four daughters: Pamela Morton, Bloomington, IL, Cindy (Tim) Turner, Gridley, IL, Diana (Harold) Gehrt, Bloomington, IL, Shellie (Ramon) Salazar, Peoria, IL; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Linda Corrigan, Carol Dunahee, Centralia, IL, Rose (Jim) Cato, Mackinaw, IL; two brothers: Robert (Ruth) Lee, Chenoa, IL, Jerry Lee, Bloomington, IL.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Michael Lee, three sisters, Pamela Lee, Judy Fansler and Sharon Graves, one grandson and three great-grandchildren.

Pat had worked at ACC Electronics until she retired in 1999. She enjoyed hosting Sunday family dinners.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com, select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler, select Pat's name and click on "Tribute Wall".

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Jan
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Just to let you know you are in our thoughts and prayers
Nancy Phillis-Pool & April Litherland-Myers
Friend
January 8, 2022
I'm sad for the lost the Wheeler's have, I have known Bobby and Pat since the early 80's, the first time I met Pat she scared the crap out of me with just her tone of her voice, but little did I know she was a great person to know, I'm sure that she will be missed by many, many people. PS: Pat when you get to heaven say HI to everyone for me.
jerry lamb
Family
January 7, 2022
I grew up around the wheeler family what it one thing I can say is what a very nice pleasant family I´m sorry for your loss and may she rest in peace Medcalf family
Jeremy Medcalf
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results