Patricia Mae "Pat" Wheeler

April 15, 1944 - Jan. 1, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Patricia Mae "Pat" Wheeler, age 77, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:53 AM on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Darren and Vic Dunahee will be officiating. Inurnment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to the Bloomington Salvation Army

Pat was born April 15, 1944, in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Robert and Darlene (Poling) Lee. She married Robert Wheeler on April 14, 1962, in Springfield, IL. He survives. Pat and Robert would have been married 60 years in April.

Also surviving are her four daughters: Pamela Morton, Bloomington, IL, Cindy (Tim) Turner, Gridley, IL, Diana (Harold) Gehrt, Bloomington, IL, Shellie (Ramon) Salazar, Peoria, IL; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Linda Corrigan, Carol Dunahee, Centralia, IL, Rose (Jim) Cato, Mackinaw, IL; two brothers: Robert (Ruth) Lee, Chenoa, IL, Jerry Lee, Bloomington, IL.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Michael Lee, three sisters, Pamela Lee, Judy Fansler and Sharon Graves, one grandson and three great-grandchildren.

Pat had worked at ACC Electronics until she retired in 1999. She enjoyed hosting Sunday family dinners.

