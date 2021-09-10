Patricia Mudd Yates

Aug. 16, 1935 - Sep. 7, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Patricia Mudd Yates, 86, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Monroe City, MO, passed away at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at The Loft in Normal, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Holy Rosary Church in Monroe City, MO. Father Greg Oligschlaeger will officiate.

Burial will be at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Monroe City, MO.

Friends and Family are invited to Patricia's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Holy Rosary Church.

Patricia was born August 16, 1935, in Hannibal, Missouri to Thomas "Elbert" Mudd and Nora Fry Mudd. She was previously married to Elbert James Yates. They later divorced.

Patricia leaves behind numerous cousins, family and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

A graduate of the Class of 1953 at the Holy Rosary School, Patricia went on to attend Gem City Business College. She worked professionally as a recruiter for State Farm Insurance for 47 years. Patricia was a Catholic by faith. She was a devoted daughter who cherished her family and their regular family dinners. When relaxing at home, Patricia enjoyed watching Blue Bloods and was an avid reader of the newspaper. Traveling was very near and dear to Patricia's heart, especially her trips to Jamaica and Florida. She was known far and wide as a super sharp dresser! Patricia's legacy will be remembered for many years to come.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Mudd, Lane Mudd, Conner Mudd, Gale Mattingly, Bill Herrin, Richard Verdier and A.J. Herrin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Mudd and Warren Wilson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic School, Holy Rosary Cemetery or the Holy Rosary Church.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellLifeCelebration.com