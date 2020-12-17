Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patrick H. Kennedy
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Patrick H. Kennedy

Sept. 16, 1943 - Dec. 13, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Patrick H. Kennedy, age 77, of Bloomington, IL, died peacefully on December 13, 2020, surrounded by his family in Kansas City, MO. Born September 16, 1943 in Yeadon, Yorkshire, England, to Michael and Ethelyn (Bateson) Kennedy, Patrick came to the United States in 1964. He proudly served his Country in the United States Army as a military policeman from 1965-1967, in the Dominican Republic. He married Ruth Ann Hoke, of Bloomington, IL on October 7, 1968. He started and retired from a successful construction business and made his home in Bloomington, IL. He was a long time member of AA, where he made wonderful friends and cherished them dearly. Patrick loved being involved with the Catholic Church and helping others throughout the years.

He is survived by his son, Scott Kennedy and family, Kansas City, MO; daughter, Margaret Cope and family, England; longtime companion, Candace Arthur, Bloomington, IL; sister, Margaret (Ronald) Moser and family; brother, Tony (Judy) Kennedy and family; and brother, Michael Kennedy. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and Ruth Ann (Hoke) Kennedy.

No services are planned. Donations in Patrick's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. https://www.stjude.org/donate or donate by phone @ 800-805-5856.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to those who have loved and cared for Patrick throughout the years.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I knew Patrick from AA. Wonderful gentleman and always kind and helpful. Rest in Paradise Patrick
April Kagel
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results