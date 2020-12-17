Patrick H. Kennedy

Sept. 16, 1943 - Dec. 13, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Patrick H. Kennedy, age 77, of Bloomington, IL, died peacefully on December 13, 2020, surrounded by his family in Kansas City, MO. Born September 16, 1943 in Yeadon, Yorkshire, England, to Michael and Ethelyn (Bateson) Kennedy, Patrick came to the United States in 1964. He proudly served his Country in the United States Army as a military policeman from 1965-1967, in the Dominican Republic. He married Ruth Ann Hoke, of Bloomington, IL on October 7, 1968. He started and retired from a successful construction business and made his home in Bloomington, IL. He was a long time member of AA, where he made wonderful friends and cherished them dearly. Patrick loved being involved with the Catholic Church and helping others throughout the years.

He is survived by his son, Scott Kennedy and family, Kansas City, MO; daughter, Margaret Cope and family, England; longtime companion, Candace Arthur, Bloomington, IL; sister, Margaret (Ronald) Moser and family; brother, Tony (Judy) Kennedy and family; and brother, Michael Kennedy. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and Ruth Ann (Hoke) Kennedy.

No services are planned. Donations in Patrick's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. https://www.stjude.org/donate or donate by phone @ 800-805-5856.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to those who have loved and cared for Patrick throughout the years.