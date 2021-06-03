Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patrick Phelan
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central Catholic High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Patrick Phelan

July 27, 1927 - May 31, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Patrick Phelan, 93, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Catholic High School.

He was born July 27, 1927 in Bloomington, a son of John and Irene (Corbitt) Phelan. He married Rosalie Kleemann at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella and they would have celebrated their 71st Anniversary on June 17.

Surviving are his wife of Bloomington; five daughters: Betty Connour, Ann (John) Benjamin, Linda Spurgin, Marcia (Bob) Long and Joan (Kendall) Eyre; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Don) Lawyer.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Phelan; and two grandsons, Jamie Phelan and Scott Connour.

Pat was a graduate of Trinity High School and was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer in rural Heyworth, retiring in 2008. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

The family extends their gratitude to the nurses and staff of OSF Hospice for their compassionate care and for fulfilling Pat's wish of dying at home.

To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Bloomington, IL
Jun
4
Funeral
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I knew Pat when I was in 4-H and showed sheep at the McLean County Fair. His daughters also showed sheep at the time, so I saw him once or twice a year. The lasting impression of him was one of kindness and a servants nature. He would quietly go about his business, but always had a "hello how are you" or "can I help". He was an enduring spirit that lived in the mind of a young farm kid that stuck with him for the rest of his life. Needs to be more Pat Phelan's. The best to his family and thanks Pat. You are remembered fondly and respectfully.
Mark Scholl
June 7, 2021
Rosalie, we worked together many years ago at Union Insurance Group; I worked with Mr. Conlon and you worked with Mr. Skinner and Mr. Lancaster. I'm so deeply sorry for your loss. May God's loving arms surround you and your family as you mourn Mr. Phelan's death. Jane
Jane Wood
Work
June 5, 2021
Dear Marcia, Bob & Family - I´m sorry for your loss & have you all in my thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.
Barbara Kelley Pitcher
Friend
June 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of Pat's passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Connour-Froese
Other
June 3, 2021
I remember being at the Phelan's house a lot. they were such a great family. Pat was a wonderful man-so kind hearted.
Barbara Clifton-Peasley
Friend
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results