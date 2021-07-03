Menu
Patrick A. Sanzotta
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Patrick A. Sanzotta

March 14, 1962 - June 29, 2021

HUNTLEY - Patrick A. Sanzotta, 59, of Huntley, formerly of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at JourneyCare CareCenter in Barrington, IL on June 29, 2021 at 8:55 p.m.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, IL on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Monsignor Eric Powell will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. In a lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his grandson, Chase education fund, 1403 Bunn St., Bloomington, IL 61701. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Patrick was born March 14, 1962 in Peoria, IL the son of Vincent and Marge (McLaughlin) Sanzotta. He was preceded in death by his father. He married Rhonda Stauffer in Saybrook and later married Kathy Kell in Kankakee, they both survive.

He is survived by his mother, Marge Sanzotta of Bloomington; two daughters: Jayme (Eric) Carlson of Bloomington and Sadie Sanzotta of Tennessee; grandson, Chase Carlson; sister, Elizabeth (Tom) Kearfott of El Paso; brother, Matthew Sanzotta of Bloomington, and girlfriend, Cheryl Krueger also survives.

Patrick was a loving father, son, and brother and will be missed by all who knew him.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at www.kiblerbradyruestman.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Epiphany Catholic Church
1002 E. College Ave., Normal, IL
Jul
16
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Epiphany Catholic Church
1002 E. College Ave., Normal, IL
Jul
16
Interment
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
County Road 1050 North, El Paso
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
