Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pattie L. Taylor
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Normal Community High School
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Pattie L. Taylor

May 13, 1950 - Jan. 9, 2022

NORMAL - Pattie L. Taylor, 71, of Normal passed away January 9, 2022, in her residence and surrounded by her family. She was born May 13, 1950 to Robert and Mildred (Veach) Boitnott.

Cremation services will be provided by East Lawn Funeral Home. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
IL
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
You made one of my best friends life much happier for many years. Thank you very much for all you did for him and all the good you spread around to so many people. You are already very missed. Love, Tank
Tank
January 17, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. She will always be with y'all in your heart and memories. Our sincere sympathy, Doris West & Family
Doris F. West
Family
January 13, 2022
May your memories of Pattie's beautiful spirit of love and laugher be your guiding light, in these days and years ahead. You are in our thoughts, with deepest sympathy.
Tom & Joan Hazelwood
Friend
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results