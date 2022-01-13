Pattie L. Taylor

May 13, 1950 - Jan. 9, 2022

NORMAL - Pattie L. Taylor, 71, of Normal passed away January 9, 2022, in her residence and surrounded by her family. She was born May 13, 1950 to Robert and Mildred (Veach) Boitnott.

Cremation services will be provided by East Lawn Funeral Home. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow.