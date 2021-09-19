Paul Richard Bacon

Aug. 4, 1938 - Sept. 17, 2021

NORMAL - Paul Richard Bacon, 83, of Normal, Illinois passed away peacefully at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington, IL on September 17, 2021

Paul was born on August 4th, 1938 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of George and Hilda Bacon. He married Marianna Green on June 15, 1963 in Springfield, Illinois. She survives.

He is also survived by his sons: Leon (Tammy) Bacon, Bloomington and Douglas (Elaine) Bacon, Defuniak Springs, FL; grandchildren: Brendon, Jacqueline, and Lauren Bacon, all of Normal, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Eileen, Betty, Geraldine, Doty; and brother, Charles

Paul was a 1957 graduate of Lanphier High School and Veteran of the Illinois National Guard. He began work on the Chicago, Missouri, and Western railroad before moving his family to Bloomington in 1968 and working on the GM&O Railroad and eventually Amtrak as a conductor before retiring in 2000 after 40 years in railroading.

Paul was an avid fan of the New York Mets, Chicago Bears, and the University of Illinois football and basketball teams. Over his retirement years, he enjoyed listening to music, in particular, the Eagles and supporting his grandchildren in their many activities. He always looked forward to being with his family and friends and he will be dearly missed by all of those that knew him

A memorial service will be held at a later date and burial will be in St Elmo, IL In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Paul's name to the Kevin Brown Cancer Foundation, KB Strong Fighting The Fight, 1210 Kensington Dr., Washington, IL 61571.

Condolences and memories may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com