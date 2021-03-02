Menu
Paul Gregory "Greg" Cottrell
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Jefferson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Paul Gregory "Greg" Cottrell

July 30, 1947 - Feb. 27, 2021

NORMAL - Paul Gregory "Greg" Cottrell age 73 of Normal, IL passed away at 6:53 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. His private graveside service will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Lexington Twp. Cemetery, Lexington, IL. Rev. Jan Proeber will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded by active-duty military at the cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Normal Fire Department. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Greg was born July 30, 1947 in Lafayette, IN the son of Paul H. and Mildred North Cottrell.

He married Diane E. Bertha on November 7, 1970 in Lafayette, IN. She survives.

Also surviving, one son, P.J. (Becca) Cottrell, Pekin IL and a granddaughter, Molly Cottrell, Pekin, IL. Greg is preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Parker Cottrell.

Greg graduated from Jefferson High School, Lafayette, IN in 1965. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Greg had worked for State Farm Insurance for 40 years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan. He enjoyed watching NASCAR. Greg enjoyed trains, woodworking, building model cars, photography and working on his beloved corvette. He was a member of American Legion Post #57. The family would like to thank the Normal Fire Department and the staff and doctors at Carle BroMenn Medical Center for their care and compassions to Greg. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Graveside service
Lexington Twp. Cemetery
Lexington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Diane we are so sorry to hear of Greg's passing. It's been a long time since we last saw you, but I hope you remember us.
Our thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family.
Cheryl & Charlie Nelson
Cheryl & Charlie Nelson
Classmate
March 4, 2021
Our hearts go out to you and your families - for your great loss Diane. May God bless you at this time as we send our condolences to you. Please know that we all are thinking of you and love you from...Cousin Sharon Tice and Michael, and all the Klemme Family.
Sharon Tice to Diane Elaine and Joella...
March 4, 2021
I remember the days Greg, Jim Cripe, and Paul Hurst ran around together.
Ron Dant
Ron Dant
Classmate
March 3, 2021
Your family has our sympathy. This message is from ole Indiana RO family members, Art and Doris Mitchell
Art and Doris Mitchell
March 2, 2021
