Paul Gregory "Greg" Cottrell

July 30, 1947 - Feb. 27, 2021

NORMAL - Paul Gregory "Greg" Cottrell age 73 of Normal, IL passed away at 6:53 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. His private graveside service will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Lexington Twp. Cemetery, Lexington, IL. Rev. Jan Proeber will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded by active-duty military at the cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Normal Fire Department. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Greg was born July 30, 1947 in Lafayette, IN the son of Paul H. and Mildred North Cottrell.

He married Diane E. Bertha on November 7, 1970 in Lafayette, IN. She survives.

Also surviving, one son, P.J. (Becca) Cottrell, Pekin IL and a granddaughter, Molly Cottrell, Pekin, IL. Greg is preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Parker Cottrell.

Greg graduated from Jefferson High School, Lafayette, IN in 1965. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Greg had worked for State Farm Insurance for 40 years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan. He enjoyed watching NASCAR. Greg enjoyed trains, woodworking, building model cars, photography and working on his beloved corvette. He was a member of American Legion Post #57. The family would like to thank the Normal Fire Department and the staff and doctors at Carle BroMenn Medical Center for their care and compassions to Greg. He will be missed by all who knew him.

