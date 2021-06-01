Menu
Paul David Goetz
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Paul David Goetz

Sept. 16, 1932 - May 28, 2021

NORMAL - Paul David Goetz passed away May 28, 2021 in Normal, IL. Paul was born in Chicago on Sept. 16, 1932, son of Emil and Lillian Goetz. Married Barbara Hamilton on July 4, 1957. Survived by his wife, Barbara; brother, Arthur; sisters-in-law, Betty Benson, FL, Joyce Morgan-TX, Barbara Goetz, IL and seven nieces and nephews. Paul served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, worked at IL State University for over 20 years until he retired. No services or visitations will be held.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 1, 2021.
Janet (Ducky) And I Wish To Express Our Condolences To Pauls Family At This Time. Paul Was A Great Person Who Lived At ISSCS When Ducky Lived There. Many Fond Memories !!!!!!
Richard Wilson
Other
June 1, 2021
