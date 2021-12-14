Menu
Paul A. Meints
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Paul A. Meints

May 11, 1947 - Dec. 6, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Paul A. Meints, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on December 6, 2021. Paul was born in Quincy, IL to Arlene and Alvin Meints on May 11, 1947. He grew up in Golden, IL, and graduated from Central High School. Paul went on to study finance at Western Illinois University and earned his Law Degree from Valparaiso University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1971. Paul was proud of his military service and honored to be a veteran.

Paul moved to Bloomington to work as an attorney with the Financial Planning Division of Country Companies from 1974 to 2003. He established a private law and tax practice in 1974 and maintained his private practice until his death.

Paul was a member of McLean County, Logan County, Illinois, Indiana, and American Bar Associations since 1974. He was licensed to practice before the Indiana, Illinois, and United States Supreme Court, Federal District Court, and the United States Tax Court since 1974. He was elected by peers in 1996 to be in the first group of twenty-five lawyers to be designated as "Leading Illinois Attorney" in (1) Trusts and Estate Planning, (2) Agricultural Law, (3) Agricultural and Natural Resources (Real Estate), and (4) Individual Income Tax. He was a founding member of the Agricultural Law Section Council that was started in 1981, a presenter at the Section's First Live Seminar, served as its Chairperson from 2000-2001, was the first and only Chairman to exceed the Sections' travel budget and has been on its governing board since inception.

He was a prolific author and frequent lecturer for many professional organizations and has spoken and written for the American Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education, Estate Planning Councils, Life Underwriters and numerous other groups and publications.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Arlene and Alvin Meints. He is survived by his wife, Julie Meints; two daughters; two stepchildren; and four grandchildren.

Paul enjoyed supporting local businesses, and in particular, local farmers, and farmers markets. Though he moved away from Golden, he was always a "farm boy" at heart. He loved tending to his vegetable and flower gardens. Paul was a very giving person and enjoyed helping others with his time and talents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 22, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden, IL or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Paul's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul was very helpful with me and my brother, William. He was a wonderful man!
Henry Sawyer
Family
February 7, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Paul´s passing. He was an amazing person, and we were so glad to have had the chance to work with him. He was patient, kind and generous with his advice and time. He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers will be with his family.
Rachel Bloch-Osthus
Work
January 8, 2022
Xihong Jiang
December 26, 2021
I can never forget Paul: His family was my first and only host family back to 1990, when I just came in as an international student at ISU, though I didn´t really stay in his house. Besides his busy job and young kids, he took a lot of care of me: often invited me home for dinner, helped me with my bicycle problems, and even corrected my paper... He always talked in a gentle tone with a smile as if he had never learned how to raise his voice! That´s why his kids were very nice and sweet too! I also remember Jeana´s famous hug very well, and even miss it! I didn´t know until today: actually Paul was born in the same year as mine. A very strange feeling: when I was a student then, I considered Paul in a position of a "parent!" Paul´s Indelible image is forever in my heart!
Xihong Jiang
School
December 27, 2021
Paul has been a friend for over 40 years. From tennis, to skiing, softball, taxes and as an attorney he did it all in his gentle manner. A more knowledgable man does not exist. WE will miss you Paul but am sure we will meet again!
Steve and Jetsy Sachtleben
December 26, 2021
I´ve never met a man with more character, kindness, and as giving as this very knowledgeable and humble Man! We all loved him and I personally feel a tremendous loss! I am more than comfortable as to where my friend has gone. He´s gone home to our lord Jesus and certain we will see Paul again. I´m more than grateful for having such a gentleman and associate In my life and now pray for his lovely Wife Julie! This dynamic pair enhanced my life more than I could ever repay! I will always remember my dear friend! God speed my Brother. I love ya!
Stacey Smith
Friend
December 21, 2021
Always a gentle man, obviously a kind person by nature. This should be a part of his legacy as much as his legal expertise.
Michael Barford
Work
December 14, 2021
Julie & the Paul Meints Family, We send our sympathies, prayers & love from former Bloomington neighbors & friends. The peace of our Lord Jesus bless & keep you each in the now & in the coming days as you celebrate our friend and neighbor Paul. The Bartlett´s of Neoga, Chuck & Carolyn
Chuck & Carolyn Bartlett
Friend
December 14, 2021
Paul was a caring, super intelligent, and all around great guy. We were lucky to have known him as a friend to our tax lawyer. He will be missed.
Carolyn & Bruce Sutter
Friend
December 14, 2021
