Paul R. Frankenhoff

Dec. 3, 1985 - Nov. 3, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Paul R. Frankenhoff of Bloomington, IL passed away at 12:25 PM Tuesday November 3, 2020 at his residence.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Monday November 9, 2020 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Paul was born December 3, 1985 Pontiac, IL the son of Charles E. and Tami S. Frankenhoff Powell they survive of Bloomington, IL. Also surviving are his two brothers: Michael Powell, Bloomington, IL and Jason Powell Bloomington, IL.

Paul is preceded in death by his grandparents. Paul will be greatly missed by all family friends.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
