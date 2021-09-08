Paul Francis Schafer

Dec. 3, 1962 - Sept. 5, 2021

SPRINGFIELD - Paul Francis Schafer, 58, of Springfield, IL, "hung it up" peacefully on Sunday, September 5th, after a heroic 6+ year battle against cancer. A doctor with a less-than-ideal bedside manner once remarked, "Well Mr. Schafer - frankly, I don't know how you're alive right now." It was hilarious.

He died at home, watching a Chicago Cubs victory, surrounded by family.

Paul was born on December 3, 1962, in Detroit, MI. A bruising hockey player, he was the son of Donald and Margaret Madigan Schafer - two hard working Catholics that instilled in him humility, strong work ethic, and the importance of family above all else. He married Marie K. "Katie" Kerner on June 15, 1984, in Bloomington, Illinois.

Paul graduated from Central Catholic High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in accounting from Illinois State University and was a CPA. He dabbled in college football - his heart outweighed his talent. A co-founding partner of Eck, Schafer & Punke, LLP, he always bet on himself, believed in his abilities, and trusted his partners. He and his wife Katie co-founded The Fat Ass 5K & Street Party for Charity, an idea that was borne out of a resolve to contribute following his sister's diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. Over $1.5 million has been donated in Mary's honor and memory since 2008. Paul's most trusted friends and family will carry on his legacy.

Paul enjoyed thoroughly embarrassing his family, especially his 3 sons and daughter. He frequently spoke at seminars and joked that he had so much comedic material inspired by his children's missteps that he could easily fall back into a career as a stand-up comedian. He also motivated, challenged, and encouraged them every day.

Paul was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, sneaking into radio booths, serving as a peanut vendor for 1 day at Wrigley, and witnessing their Game 7 World Series victory with son, Patrick. He was a scorned Detroit Lions fan, "always snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," he'd lament. He was a strong leader and expected everyone to put forth their absolute best effort. He was quick to forgive and refused to go to bed angry. He was a loyal friend, and his "Irish generosity" was limitless. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and an unflappable Catholic, calmly persistent in trying to bring his less devout children "back into the fold." He was a loving husband and shared several adventures with Katie as they took turns surprising each other with vacation destinations. He was a dedicated father, making sure to foster unique relationships with each of his children. He finished every text with, "Love, Dad."

"Quit" was a word that did not exist in his vocabulary. He was incredibly tough, and relished leaving teams of doctors dumbfounded by his perseverance. He wasted no time on cancer. When treatment began in St. Louis, he vowed "to have the most fun I can through this." He never backed down from a challenge, and never let his family back down, either.

Paul was a constant mentor to his children, always offering sage advice - whether it be athletics, business, relationships, or your next order at a restaurant - solicited or not.

His kindness, compassion, humor, and bravery were legendary. He led by example, especially through his last days.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Margaret; sister, Mary; and brother-in-law Doug.

Paul is survived by his wife, Katie Schafer of Springfield; children: Christopher (Ashley) Schafer of Springfield, Patrick (Kaitlin) Schafer of St. Louis, MO, Daniel Schafer (Emily Ackerman) of Springfield, and Molly Schafer of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren: Louise "Lou", Max and Frankie Schafer; sister, Kathy (Doug) Thomas of Okemos, MI; brothers: Gerald (Brenda) Schafer of Cary, NC and Tim Schafer of Bloomington; uncle, Butch Schafer of NC; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial Gathering, Remembrance Service and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Butler Funeral Home, Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings.

A Remembrance Service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1345 N. 6th St., Springfield at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jeffery Grant officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings.

A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the Mass at: The Celtic Mist Pub, 117 S. 7th St, Springfield, IL 62701.

Private family inurnment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made online to the Dominican Monastery of Mary the Queen at https://www.opcentral.org/node/4006, or to The Fat Ass 5k & Street Party for Charity, 227 S. 7th St., Springfield, IL, 62701.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.