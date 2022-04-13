Pearl Jacqulyn Ketchmark

Nov. 12, 1938 - April 8, 2022

MINONK - Pearl Jacqulyn "P.J." Ketchmark, 83, of Minonk, passed away at 10:05 P.M. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

P.J. was born on November 12, 1938, at Alton, IL, a daughter of Loyd E. and Pearl A. Teipel Davis. She married Thomas D. Ketchmark Sr. on August 12, 1961, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk. He died December 28, 2006.

Survivors include their three daughters: Colleen (Wayne) Weber, Christie (Randy) Ruestman and Cindy (Craig) Meyer all of Minonk; and nine grandchildren: Morgan (Rick) Koehler, Jordan (Jon) Meyer, Trent (Tracy) Ruestman, Cody (fiance Brittney Burkett) Weber, Logan (Sammy) Weber, Abby Jo Weber, Zach Meyer, Nick Meyer and Kenzie Meyer. Eleven great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, Thomas D. Jr. in 2017; a brother, Donald A. Davis; a sister, Louise Medlin; and a granddaughter-in-law, Lindsay Weber.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, Minonk. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the funeral home with burial following at Minonk Twp. Cemetery. Deacon Joe Knapp will officiate. To observe Holy Week while honoring P.J.'s Catholic beliefs, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday April 18, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk, where P.J. was a member. Franciscan Friars will officiate.

P.J. taught 5th grade in Roanoke for two-years, Kindergarten at Minonk-Dana-Rutland for 21-years, and then Fieldcrest for one-year, before retiring in 1993.

Her family would especially like to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke and VITAS Hospice for the excellent care given to their Mom.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family who will distribute them to P.J.'s many charities. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.