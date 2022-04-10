Peg Fallen Trunek

April 25, 1946 - March 23, 2022

LISLE - Peg Fallen Trunek, 75, of Lisle, IL, died March 23, 2022 at Edward Hospital in Naperville with her surviving children and husband at her side.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held with Peg's close family and friends on April 24, 2022. With testimonials to her strength, generosity, tenacity, loyalty, humor and kindness, she will be sent off to her soul's next chapter a day before her birthday. May she truly be born again in the light of the Lord.

Peg was born Margaret Mary O'Rourke on April 25, 1946 to Patrick Philip O'Rourke and Mary Virginia (Raycraft) O'Rourke in Leroy, IL. Her father was a Lieutenant in the Air Force during World War II, and her mother was a nurse. Peg was the oldest of ten children and an example to her nine younger brothers and sister.

Peg attended the University of Illinois and there met her first husband, Mike Fallen. She later received her nursing degree from Mercy School of Nursing, married Mike in 1968, and spent the next several years moving to various bases across the country supporting Mike's military service during the Vietnam War. They had six children together and raised them in LaGrange Park, IL and Fort Wayne, IN before settling in Lisle in 1987.

Mike passed away in 1994 and Peg married Al Trunek in 1995. They remained married for over 27 years. Al had two children from a previous marriage and Peg helped shepherd them into adulthood.

Peg's life was dedicated to care for others. She was employed for decades as a nurse. She opened her home to many gatherings and reunions and celebrations for her large extended family. Nothing made her happier than getting her family together. She captained a minivan and charted it through the extra-curricular pastimes and passions of all of her children and stepchildren. She made complex costumes and clothes for her family and nutritious meals and she filled the house with music. For many years of her life, she summoned the strength to do this in the wake of great tragedy, with losses including her son, Matthew, and first husband, Mike.

Peg loved to travel, journeying as far as Australia, Thailand, Ireland, and New Zealand, and favoring Hawaii above all destinations. She enjoyed the wide array of flowers there and staring out at the expansive ocean. The ocean inspired her faith.

Peg is survived by her husband, Al Trunek; her children: Jason Fallen, Terry (Taya) Fallen, Megan (Patrick) Duffy, Bridget (John) Rooks, and Christopher (Kate) Fallen; her stepchildren: Suzanne (Douglas) Greenwald and Jeffrey (Sarah) Trunek; her grandchildren: Ellie, Sophie, Thomas, Anders, Adler, Kaylin, Elsa, Jack, Michael, Margaret, Daphne, Charlotte, Ruth, and Clare; her siblings: Patrick (Helen) O'Rourke, Dan (Denise) O'Rourke, Michael (Susan) O'Rourke, and Kathleen (Doug) Johnson, her sister-in-law, Rita (wife of Kevin) O'Rourke; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Fallen; her husband, Michael Fallen; her parents: Pat and Virginia O'Rourke; and her brothers: John, Jerry, Kevin, Joe and David O'Rourke. She had faith in heavenly reception in their arms and that thought brings comfort to her surviving family as they hold tight to her love and memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a charity dear to Peg's heart.

A memorial fund has been set up in her honor: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7427890&pg=personal&fr_id=39300

Peg's family looks forward to a casual open house gathering honoring her life for all who wish to celebrate her, at one of Peg's favorite places.

Guests are welcome to join the family at the Thornhill Education Center at Morton Arboretum in Lisle on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 12-3:00 p.m. Access to the Arboretum's acres of beautiful grounds is included. Remarks will be shared at 2:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

To access the Thornhill Education Center, guests may state they are attending the Peg Fallen Trunek memorial at the gate. Drive past the gate, take a right at the first stop sign, and drive roughly one mile to arrive at the building.