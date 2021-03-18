Peggy Hutchison

July 8, 1932 - March 17, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Peggy Hutchison, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:57 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Michelle Giermann officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks and practice proper social distancing.

Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to West Olive Faith United Methodist Church in Bloomington or to the donor's choice.

Peggy was born on July 8, 1932, in Fountain County, Indiana, a daughter to Ely Ross and Lola Mae McFarland Robison. She married Jack Hutchison on March 31, 1952 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on February 15, 2007.

Surviving are her children: Jeffrey (Debbie Sligar) Hutchison of Novato, California, and Ann (Mark) Hutson of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: Donald Robison, Margaret Butler, Kathryn Blake, and Lucille Robison.

Peggy was a long-time member of West Olive Faith United Methodist Church in Bloomington. She worked for A&P Tea Company for twenty-five years before they closed. Peggy then began working at Kroger where she helped in the deli and made the donuts for seventeen years until her retirement. Online condolences and memories of Peggy may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.