GIBSON CITY - The Reverend Philip William Lutz, Pastor Emeritus of the Gibson City United Methodist Church, went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020. Born in Jennings County, Indiana on August 24, 1941, he graduated from Vernon High School in Vernon, Indiana in 1959; from Indiana Central College, Indianapolis in 1965; and United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio in 1968. He was ordained an Elder in the Evangelical United Brethren Church (now the United Methodist Church) in May, 1968. He served 14 churches during almost 60 years of active ministry.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Malinda Wiles Lutz of Gibson City, Illinois; son Tom Lutz of Crawfordsville, Indiana; and daughters Ellen Lutz of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Daniela Weiss of Oberostendorf, Germany.

He enjoyed cake decorating, supporting youth sports, was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Green Bay Packers fan, and was very active in Lions Club.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Activities Department at Heritage Health in Gibson City or for the Midwest Mission Distribution Center, a depot for the United Methodist Committee on Relief, through the Gibson City United Methodist Church.