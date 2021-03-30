Phillis N. Ales

April 29, 1928 - March 27, 2021

PEKIN - Phillis N. Ales, 92, of Pekin, formerly of Colfax, IL, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Unity Point Pekin in Pekin, IL.

She was born on April 29, 1928 in Selby, SD to Harvey and Ada (Gray) Hasty. She married James Oliver Ales Sr. on June 6, 1946 and he preceded her in death on January 4, 1981. Also preceding her in death were her parents, two sons: James Oliver Ales Jr. and Johnny Howard Ales; two grandchildren: Tina Myers and Mirandasue Baldwin; and seven siblings: Lyle and Paul Martin, Betty Wing, Harvey Hasty Jr., Frank, Wes and Ernie Hasty.

Surviving are six children: Phyllis "Ann" Hill of Manito, Judy (Michael) Buck of Conway, AR, Barbara Cox of Bloomington, IL, Tony (Donna) Ales Sr. of Potwin, KS, Thomas J. Ales of Colfax, IL, and Beth (Nelson) Jones of Crossville, AL. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and three siblings: Carol McCabe and Donna Mitchell both of Pekin, and Jody Reynolds of Peoria.

Phillis was a former Girl Scout Troop Leader, 4-H leader, a member of the Red Hat Society and Boys Town. She also enjoyed collecting elephants and writing to her many pen pals around the world. Phillis was an Evangelistic minister receiving her Doctorate in ministry and was a member of the Christian Church in Eureka, Manito First Baptist Church and Colfax Bible Church.

Phillis had many hobbies including all forms of needlework, reading, and crafting. She was a very creative soul, that loved creating art, writing music and had one of her songs recorded. Phillis's love of family and that she had grown up in an orphanage, led her to become a foster parent to 35 children throughout her life.

Cremation will be accorded and burial of the urn will be at a later date at Olio Cemetery in Eureka. Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.