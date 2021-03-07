Phyllis June Bender DeHart

BLOOMINGTON - Hard Working, Kind, Loyal, Intelligent, Vibrant, and Lovely. Phyllis June Bender DeHart died peacefully at Mercy Hospital on January 8, 2021 of heart and lung complications after suffering a fall at her home. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who loved and embraced life, and brought joy to all those around her.

Phyllis was born in 1929 in Bloomington, Illinois the second of four daughters. Her mother ran a large rooming house and her father owned Bender's furniture store on Main Street. As a child, she was an accomplished tap dancer frequently dancing in community shows wearing beautiful costumes made by her mother. Always a good student, Phyllis was moved ahead a grade in elementary school.

To escape her childhood chores at both her mother's and grandmother's rooming houses (which included washing sheets and towels by hand crank) at age 15 she went to work detasseling corn. At 16, she began working at Sorg's jewelry store where she worked for 4 years, using her earnings to purchase beautiful cashmere sweaters, which she hid from her sisters.

Phyllis graduated from Bloomington High School in 1946. She attended Illinois Wesleyan where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She graduated from Illinois Wesleyan with a degree in Sociology in May 1950. After graduation, she headed to the big city to work and live with her aunt, Thelma Gilmore, who managed a show room at the Chicago Merchandise Mart. Serendipitously, Phyllis worked at Marshall Field's flagship department store on Michigan Avenue where she met and interviewed Gordon Forrest DeHart for a position in the toy department during Christmas. Apparently, Gordon made a good impression. He was hired for the job and they were married on June 28, 1953 in Bloomington, Ill.

The young couple moved to Champaign, Illinois where Gordon attended law school at the University of Illinois. Phyllis worked in an insurance company to help pay for law school. Then, they moved to Aurora, Illinois where Gordon established his law practice and Phyllis became involved in the Child Welfare Society Inc. and American Association of University Women (AAUW). As a member, she was very active in their charitable business ventures, including the Jack and Jill Nursery School, scholarships and the Gift Shop at Copley Hospital, where Phyllis volunteered as the jewelry buyer. Upon her arrival in Aurora, Phyllis also joined several women's bridge clubs. She enjoyed her relationships with her bridge club friends, and treasured those relationships. She remained a member for over sixty years, and was disappointed when Covid prevented her from seeing her friends and playing.

Phyllis also worked with her husband, Gordon, throughout entire his entire legal career helping him run his law office. In the 1980's, she also worked as a substitute teacher at the West Aurora Public Schools for many years.

An excellent jewelry salesperson, in the early 1990's, Phyllis also began working part time at Lord & Taylor in Fox Valley Mall as a jewelry associate. She loved searching for deals and using her employee discount to buy gifts for her family and grandchildren. After Lord & Taylor closed, Phyllis went to work as a jewelry associate at Von Maur in Yorktown where she won annual awards as a top salesperson. A local jewelry storeowner tried to hire her away from Von Maur to work at his store, as she was taking too many of his customers, but she remained loyal to Von Maur. After 18 years at Von Maur, Phyllis reluctantly retired at age 85, frustrated with a new computer system and a screen she found difficult to read. Phyllis celebrated her 90th birthday with a splendid luncheon at the Pheasant Run Resort with her family and longtime bridge club friends. Phyllis was also a long time member of the New England Congregational Church in Aurora.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Gordon F. DeHart: their daughter, Deborah DeHart Cannavino and her husband John W. Cannavino who live in Wilton, CT; her sisters: Sue and Jack Kohl of Bloomington, Ill and Carol and Don Reeder of Madison, Wisconsin; eight beloved grandchildren: Lisa and Brian Davis of Wyckoff, NJ, John W. Jr. and Clarissa Cannavino of Wilton, CT, Ali Cannavino currently living and working in Athens, Greece, Robert and Jane Cannavino of Phoenix, AZ, Cate and Andrew Hoxie of Wilton CT, Michael and Caitlin Cannavino of Carlsbad, CA, Corrine Cannavino of Northampton MA, and Caylin June Chase Cannavino of Wilton, CT. She is also survived by seven beloved great-grandchildren: John W. Cannavino III (Jack), Aiden, Benjamin and Harrison Cannavino, Connor and Patrick Davis and Lily Kathryn Hoxie; and all of her adored Kohl, Reeder and Pemberton nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren. To the end, she cherished the memories of spending time with her family and extended family.

Phyllis is predeceased by her father, Charles G. Bender, mother, Dorothea Corrine Weiler Bender, and her sister, Betty Bender Pemberton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a scholarship in her honor at Illinois Wesleyan University, University Advancement, P.O. Box 2900, Bloomington, IL 61702-2900.