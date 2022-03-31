Phyllis Jean French

Aug. 25, 1931 - Mar. 28, 2022

MINIER - Phyllis Jean French, 90, of Minier, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2022 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

She was born August 25, 1931 in Minier to Steven and Roxcy Laughrey Zeigler. She married Donald French on April 16, 1950 at the Minier Christian Church in Minier.

Surviving are two daughters: Rebecca (Reginald) Spaulding of McLean and Christine (Dale) Allen of Atlanta; four grandchildren: Madison Nicole Spaulding, Megan (Jay) Hunt, Justin (Kim) Allen, and Nicholas Allen; four great-grandchildren: Reggie Jo Hunt, Nathan, Evan, and Audrey Allen; and her canine companion, Nana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald French; and one brother, Butch Zeigler.

Phyllis worked for Ralph Allen Agency in Minier then for Albert Laue when he took over the agency.

She and Donald lived in Sarasota for six months of the years after her retirement.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and reading.

She was a member of the Minier Christian Church, where her memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pastor Rusty Richards will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial of ashes will be in Minier Cemetery at a later date. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Minier Rescue Squad, Minier Christian Church, or Ruby's Rescue and Retreat in rural McLean.

To express condolences online visit www.haenselfuneralhome.com.