Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis Jean Kumler
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
302 E Lincoln St
Saybrook, IL

Phyllis Jean (Moore) Kumler

Sept. 13, 1927 - Dec. 15, 2021

BELLFLOWER - Phyllis Jean (Moore) Kumler, 94, of Farmer City, formerly of Bellflower, passed away December 15, 2021, at Farmer City Rehabilitation and Health Care.

She was born September 13, 1927, in Bellflower, the daughter of George Moore and Ruby Parks Moore. She married Richard Kumler on December 26, 1946, in Rockford, IL. He died November 19, 2009.

Surviving are her two daughters: Kathleen Williams, Saybrook, Kimberly Bonny, Gibson City; and daughter-in-law, Christine Kumler, Elgin; seven grandchildren: Mattie Hudson, Nathan (Samantha), Jason and Andrew (Lisa) Bonny, Scott (Cinnamon), Todd (Mark Dickson), and Daniel (Angela) Kumler. Ten great-grandchildren: Lacy (Mark) Rexroad, Kayla Enghausen, Michael Hudson, Lilah, Amelia, Owen, Camden, and Lawson Bonny, and Brianna and Dominic Kumler. One great-great-grandson, Adam Sanchez; and one great-great-granddaughter, Alexis Compton. Phyllis is also survived by her sister, Maxine Leffler, Gibson City; and brother, Walter (Joanne) Moore, Normal; and two half brothers: John and Richard (Trish) Moore-Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her son, two sons-in-law, one granddaughter, one brother and one half brother.

She was a member of the Bellflower American legion Auxiliary, Bellflower Christian Church, Bellflower Genealogical and Historical Society, Colonial Dames XVII, and the Parks Society. She was a Bellflower Cemetery Trustee and enumerator for NASDA, the National Association State Department of AG.

There will be a public graveside service, Monday, December 20, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at the Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, IL, with Deacon John Leonard officiating. There will be a private family visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bellflower Genealogical and Historical Society or Bellflower Christian Church.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Funeral Home, Saybrook is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.