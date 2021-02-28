Menu
Phyllis Grace Lutz
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street
El Paso, IL

Phyllis Grace Lutz

March 31, 1938 - Feb. 25, 2021

EL PASO - Phyllis Grace Lutz, 82, of El Paso, finished her earthly journey and is with her Savior Jesus. She passed away at 6:45 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

She was born March 31, 1938 in Pittsburg, IL to Floyd E. "Andy" and Lorene (Dothager) Tompkins. She married Charles Robert "Chuck" Lutz on June 23, 1956 in Pleasant Mound, IL. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one son, Kirk Martin Lutz.

Surviving are her children: Charles Kent (Tammy) Lutz of Murfreesboro, TN, Kristi Sue (Mark) Keith of El Paso, IL; daughter-in-law, Cyndi (Jeff) Lutz-King of Bloomington, IL; brother, Frankie (Bonnie) Tompkins of Mulberry Grove, IL; grandchildren: Eric (Caroline) Lutz, Cody (Sarah) Lutz, Kayse (Brandon) Collins, Katie Lutz, Zachary (Elianna) Lutz, Bailye Keith, Kamryn Keith; and great-grandchildren: Libby and Walker Lutz, Knox and Minnie Collins and Charlie and Halas Lutz.

Phyllis was a homemaker who treasured her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Their visits to Grandma and Grandpa Chuck's home were always filled with food, fun and lots of laughs. Cooking was her love language and she enjoyed making everyone's favorite dishes. She never met a stranger and had the gift of hospitality. She and Chuck enjoyed vacationing in Branson and Florida for many years. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in El Paso. She was a loyal friend, devoted to her family and will be dearly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Rev. Josh Gates will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hudson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Grace Fellowship Church in El Paso or Community Cancer Center. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street, El Paso, IL
Mar
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street, El Paso, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To all the family, there was not a kinder person on earth, so sorry for your loss
Beth Hall
March 2, 2021
We first met you Mom (and Dad) in 1968 when I came to ISU from southern Illinois. They both soon took Ray and I under their wings as we began babysitting for all of you. They have remained dear friends til the very end as we followed them to Lake Bloomington. We have so many cherished memories with them through the years and they will always have a very special place in our hearts. Sending you love at this sad time. We know they are looking down on all of you, hand in hand, and smiling. How blessed we have all been to have them in our hearts.
Ray and Rosemary Falk
March 2, 2021
IdHAIR Family
March 1, 2021
