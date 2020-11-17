Phyllis Mae Bender

June 15, 1936 - Nov. 10, 2020

PENSACOLA, FL -

Phyllis Mae Bender, 84, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Manito, Illinois, passed away at 5:27 p.m., on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. She was born June 15, 1936, in Pekin, Illinois to Phillip "Bus" and Lula (Goodwin) Kroell. She married Kenneth Bender on September 2, 1956 at Forest City Community Church.

Mrs. Bender is survived by her husband, Kenneth, of Pensacola; five children: Cynthia Robinson of Pensacola, Kenneth (Mary) Bender, Jr., of Festus, Missouri, Joel (Jeanne) Bender of Bloomington, Illinois, LuAnne (Loyal) Hartman of Madison, Alabama, Gay Lynn (Henry) DeVarona, of Clinton, Utah; as well as thirteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one brother, David (Paula) Kroell of Forest City, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister: Mary Jane Keel, one brother: Franklin Kroell, and one granddaughter: Jacqueline Mae Bender.

As a faithful member of Perdido Bay United Methodist Church, she built her life based upon the teachings of the Bible. Phyllis enjoyed devotional readings and sharing her deep faith with others. Time spent with family, especially her grandchildren was precious. Her favorite pastimes included entertaining, golfing and traveling.

Visitation will be held at Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Community United Methodist Church, in Manito, at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Burial will follow the services at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito. Rev. Steve Oaks will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Perdido Bay United Methodist Church's Building the Heart Fund at https://www.perdidobay.church/giving or The Assistance Fund at https://tafcares.org/donors/donate/. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.

Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito is in charge of arrangements.