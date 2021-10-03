Phyllis Rae (Adams) Thielemann

1937-2021

CARLOCK - Phyllis Rae Adams Thielemann passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the age of 83.

She was born in Dallas, TX in 1937 to Milton Richard Adams and Mary Catherine (King) Adams. Phyllis was a graduate of North Dallas High School and matriculated from Texas Woman's University with a BS in Nursing.

Phyllis married Wilbert G. Thielemann in 1959. They had three children: Rebecca, Stephanie (John) Kampine and Derrick (Joe Laskowski) and three grandchildren: Ian, Cullen and Tea all surviving; as is Phyllis' brother Milton Richard Adams, Jr. (Brenda).

After teaching nursing for five years, she relocated to Carlock, IL where during the last 50 years, she and Wil raised their family, wrangled cattle, and planted trees on their farm.

Phyllis was an involved congregant of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Normal, IL. During her 45 years of active membership, she served the church in various capacities, sitting on the Church Council, Worship and Music and Building Committees. She particularly enjoyed teaching Sunday School, leading bible studies with the 7th and 8th graders.

As a Red Cross volunteer, Phyllis ran community blood drives. She was active in the McLean County Medical Society Auxiliary serving a term as President.

An avid historian, she researched and self-published "Thielemann/Spreen Families–Germany to Texas". In search of old photos and family members to complete this genealogy, Phyllis, family in tow, attended numerous family reunions and combed dozens of rural Texas Cemeteries and court houses. She wrote volumes of letters and traveled to Germany to obtain the information for this book which spans the time period between 1700 to 1998.

Always looking for new ways express her creativity; Phyllis developed an interest in photography taking multiple courses at ISU. She enjoyed traveling throughout Central Illinois photographing local landscapes, cityscapes and florals. She exhibited and sold her photos locally.

Family and friends were very important to Phyllis. She enjoyed baseball and football, talk radio, travel and gardening. She was a member of P.E.O., Chapter HP and the Dozen Club. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can made in made to the following organizations: Alzheimer's Association (Act.Alz.org), the Red Cross (RedCross.org.) or P.E.O. (PEOinternational.org -reference Chapter HP).

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for November 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Funk's Grove Chapel. Details will be posted online at www.calvertmemorial.com where you can also share condolences and memories.