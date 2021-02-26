Menu
Pierina "Rina" Steinweg
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Pierina "Rina" Steinweg

BLOOMINGTON - Pierina "Rina" Steinweg, 92, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

She was born in June 1928 to parents Agostino and Maria in Italy. She married Edward Steinweg in March of 1949 while he was stationed with the Army in Italy.

Rina is survived by her son, Dr. Ed (Lasha) Steinweg and daughter, Diana (Fred) Plese. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Lisa (Bill) Legett, Laura Coughlin, Janette (Jeremy) Derucki, Fred (Claire) Plese, Noll (Mara) Steinweg and Galen (Neil) Lumsden; and 20 great-grandchildren, all of whom loved their "sparkly grandma."

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers: Aldo and Ruggero; and a sister, Anita. Rina was also preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Hannah.

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

A special thanks goes to the staff of Heritage Health, Bloomington, and to OSF Hospice for the wonderful, loving care Rina received.

To express condolences or share your memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 26, 2021.
