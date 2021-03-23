Menu
Rae Ann Ahlers
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Rae Ann Ahlers

July 4, 1948 - March 19, 2021

LEROY - Rae Ann Ahlers is survived by a daughter, Tiffani Oliver, LeRoy; one brother, John (Linda) Robbins, West Columbia, TX; two sisters: Danna (Blair) Sanders, LeRoy; and Cheryle Robbins, Dallas TX; and two grandsons: Brandon and Jacob Oliver.

She graduated from NCHS in 1966. She locally worked at Deluxe Check Printers, Robertson Trucking and Loves Travel Stop. She was a former City Council member in LeRoy and was an advocate of Veterans Affairs.

A celebration of life will be March 28, 2021 2-4:00 p.m. at the LeRoy American Legion.

Memorials can be made to the family or LeRoy Ambulance Service.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
LeRoy American Legion
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember the fun we had at the root beer stand so many years ago. May God bless you with happy memories as time goes by.
Gladys (Elkin) Dalton
March 28, 2021
It is with great Sympathy for the passing of Rae Ann. Though I haven"t seen her for a long time, The Robbins family has always been in my heart. She was always so peppy and full of life. A lot of good memories of her that will live on.. It was always fun hanging with the Robbins growing up. Love you all.
David Murray
March 27, 2021
Tiffani, I am so sorry to hear of your moms passing. My heart breaks for you and your family. I wish I could be there with you and give you support. You all are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Amy Walker
March 24, 2021
My prayers are with you all at this time.
Lynn Shindel
March 24, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to all your family for your loss...God's peace.
Diana Ingold Frerichs
March 23, 2021
My husband, Tom Halsey, worked with Rae Ann at deluxe! He liked he a lot and she was always fun to be around. I am so sorry for your loss. Virginia Halsey
Virgin Halsey
March 23, 2021
