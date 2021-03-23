Rae Ann Ahlers

July 4, 1948 - March 19, 2021

LEROY - Rae Ann Ahlers is survived by a daughter, Tiffani Oliver, LeRoy; one brother, John (Linda) Robbins, West Columbia, TX; two sisters: Danna (Blair) Sanders, LeRoy; and Cheryle Robbins, Dallas TX; and two grandsons: Brandon and Jacob Oliver.

She graduated from NCHS in 1966. She locally worked at Deluxe Check Printers, Robertson Trucking and Loves Travel Stop. She was a former City Council member in LeRoy and was an advocate of Veterans Affairs.

A celebration of life will be March 28, 2021 2-4:00 p.m. at the LeRoy American Legion.

Memorials can be made to the family or LeRoy Ambulance Service.