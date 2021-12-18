Ralph Heussner

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Ralph Heussner passed away December 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, FL.

He will be remembered for his endless humor, good nature, his love for animals and the outdoors, and especially his devotion to family and friends. He was always willing to lend a hand and help his neighbors.

He is survived by his wife Tiffany; parents Ray and Sandee; brother, Roy; sisters-in-law: Karla and Amy; brothers-in-law: Tad and Steve; mother and father-in-law, Marguerite and Jerry; along with his beloved nieces and nephews: Derek, Matt, Rachel, Luke and Kate. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be made either to Clay County Humane Society (Who saved his favorite cat Scout, by performing heart surgery and didn't charge him) or to White Oak Conservation (Ralph was excited when he learned retired circus elephants were here in NE Florida in a natural setting and had plans to go see them) No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

