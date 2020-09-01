NORMAL - Randy Beryl Wills, 81, of Normal, passed away at home surrounded by family on August 28th, 2020. He was born in Bloomington, Illinois on July 24,1939. He was raised in Bellflower and enjoyed the small town where he and his pals, his brother, and his Uncle Penn could run around. During 9th grade he moved to Bloomington and attended Bloomington High School where he excelled at football and basketball, graduating in 1957.He entered the US Navy and served in the Medical Corp, stationed at Charleston Naval Hospital, Charleston, SC. He's a graduate of Illinois State University and attended Northern Illinois University. He had several careers and began his first teaching business and coaching basketball and baseball at Newark Community High School. In 1968, he entered his second career in human resources, becoming Director of Manpower Development with IAA/Farm Bureau. In 1974 he entered his third career as Investment Analyst and Investment Officer with Country Insurance & Financial Services retiring in 2000. He married Judy Lewis in 1957 and they raised three children, Rick (Cindy) Naperville, IL, Mitzi Magid (Brent), Wayzata, MN, Jairon (Missy), Bloomington, IL. He has six very special grandchildren, Allie (Megan) and Adam Wills, Harrison and Parker Magid, Claire and Olivia Wills. Randy cherished all 14 nieces and nephews and had a special relationship with his niece Susi Lucas(Scott). He was preceded in death by his son Rick, his brother Terry, and parents, Ruth and Clement Wills. Randy loved cars, especially corvettes and attending the Indy 500 with his sons and friends. He was interested in American history, explorers, presidents, and the wild west. You might have seen him biking or walking as he was always very active. He loved going to any "ball games" and was often found down on the field mixing with the team and the coaches, always in his trademark "ball cap".Randy always lived his life his own way with a sense of humor and an interest in people. He was an inspiration and joy to his students, friends and neighbors and will be missed by all. As the 1957 Pantagraph headline said after Randy's game winning basket, "Where there's a Wills, there's a way". A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Home Sweet Home Ministries or Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.