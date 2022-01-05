Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ray Emmett Amigoni
ABOUT
Roanoke-Benson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL

Ray Emmett Amigoni

Dec. 30, 1952 - Dec. 30, 2021

METAMORA - Ray Emmett Amigoni, age 69, of Metamora, passed away on December 30, 2021, at OSF St. Francis in Peoria, IL.

Ray Amigoni was born on December 30, 1952, to Philip T. and Virginia (Jenkins-Cook) Amigoni. He attended Roanoke-Benson High School and earned a degree from Worsham College of Mortuary Science. He had worked for the Schroeder Mortuary in Silvis for many years and later for the Mueller Funeral Homes in Peru until he retired.

Ray Amigoni is survived by four children: Jennifer Brooke of Urbana, Heather (Jeremy) Peiffer of Minonk, Devin Amigoni of Minneapolis, MN, and Ashley Amigoni of Paxton; eight grandchildren; four siblings: Teresa (Ray) Cirks of Minonk, Phil (Sandy) Amigoni of Eureka, Robyn (Don) Pannier of Washburn, and Beth (Mike) Steinseifer of Metamora.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

A visitation will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson, IL, on January 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Following the visitation, a burial service for family and close friends will take place at Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Also, the family is requesting those in attendance to wear a mask.

In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be directed to the American Heart Association.


Published by The Pantagraph from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
502 Pleasant Ave., Benson, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 5, 2022
We offer our sincere sympathy to all of Ray´s family. As a kid, he spent a lot of time at our house because he was good friends with my brother John. May he rest in peace and may you find comfort knowing he´s no longer struggling or in pain. Our love to you all.
Gene and Peg Amigoni
Family
January 3, 2022
It us deepest sorrow that I send this and am so sorry we can not be there may god be with you on this day
Teresa and ray
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results