Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ray Travis Peterson
FUNERAL HOME
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
1638 E State Highway 76
Branson, MO

Ray Travis Peterson

July 14, 1949 - June 28, 2021

BRANSON WEST, Missouri - Ray Travis Peterson, 71, Branson West, MO formerly of Eureka, and Gridley, IL passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Forsyth Nursing and Rehab Center. Forsyth, MO. Funeral services will be 2 PM, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Rev. Eric Derks will be officiating. Cremation will follow.

Ray was born on July 14, 1949 in Independence, IA to Ward Travis and Edna Lucille (Ebaugh) Peterson. He attended Ellsworth Community College and Upper Iowa University, at Fayette, IA. Ray married Vicky King on April 20, 1974 in Independence, IA. They had celebrated forty-seven years together this past spring. They had attended the Eureka United Methodist Church in Eureka, IL.

He was a dedicated Cubs fan and loved watching Illini sports. Ray refereed basketball for many years and enjoyed umpiring baseball and soft ball for over thirty years. He was a member of IESA, IHSA, ASA and umpired many collegiate games for NCAA and NAIA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Jean Nichols.

Ray is survived by his loving wife Vicky; two sons: Chris (Jodi) Peterson of Streator, IL, Brian (Andrea) Peterson of Branson, MO; four grandchildren: Lenah, Kirsten and Cade Peterson of Streator, IL and Taylor Peterson of Ozark, MO; a sister Judy (Erv) Wittenberg, of Newton, IA; and a brother Richard (Debi) Peterson of Vicksburg, MS.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601


Published by The Pantagraph on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My condolences to you Aunt Vicky, Chris, Brian and the rest of the family!!! Love you all and so sorry for your loss. Uncle Ray was a great person.
Jessica King
Family
July 6, 2021
My heartfelt sympathies to my dear friend, Vicky, upon Ray's passing. May the God of all comfort hold you close with His everlasting arms. Peace as well to Chris and Brian as they grieve. May everyone in the family draw closer to our loving heavenly Father as tears fall and memories bring sweet comfort. God bless
Brenda Birkey
Friend
July 3, 2021
Ray worked many of my daughters eureka college softball games a favorite of her
Norm Lardi
Friend
July 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to Ray's family and friends. Ray was always a friendly and respected official when he worked games at our school. He will certainly be missed!
Greg Peterson
School
July 2, 2021
I am so sorry about your loss thoughts and prayers for the family Ray was a good guy years ago we had a lot of good laughs and a lot of fun
Debra Brown
Family
July 2, 2021
Vicky....I´m so very sorry for your loss of Ray. You and Ray and the boys will always hold a very special place in my heart. Sending you hugs and prayers.
Vickie Frantz
Friend
July 2, 2021
Vickey, I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers. It's been many years. But I remember you so well.
Sharon Rinkenberger
Other
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results