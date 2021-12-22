Menu
Raymond "Ray" Curry
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Raymond "Ray" Curry

Feb. 18, 1934 - Dec. 19, 2021

DOWNS – Raymond "Ray" Curry, 87, of Downs, passed away at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Rev. Charles Bahn officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the church and held one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church. Military honors will be accord by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at Hopewell Cemetery in Downs. Memorial contributions may be left to OSF HealthCare Hospice.

Ray was born on February 18, 1934, in Barnabus, WV, a son to Harley T. and Ethel (White) Curry, Sr. He married Margaret L. Kettner on March 18, 1955, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death.

Surviving are his children: Kenneth R. (Eileen) Curry of Rock Hill, SC, David Curry of Bloomington, Jeff (Kathy) Curry of Downs, Lynda Robbins of Le Roy, and Brenda (Jon) Barcus of Downs; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters: Maxine Ferrell of Delbarton, WV, Mary Flinn of Frederick, MD, and Sharon Curry of St. Albans, WV; several nieces and nephews; and special church family, Ban Bui, Bach Bui, and Don Pham and Family.

Ray was raised in Downs and educated in Downs Schools. He served his country in the United States Army as a Military Policeman. He later returned to Bloomington, where he worked for Eureka Williams, Co. and attended Illinois Wesleyan University. He then began working for Shirk Products, Beer Nuts, and Family Farm for fifty-two years.

Over his career he served as a McLean County Sheriffs Reserve Deputy and was involved in the Boy Scouts Trinity Lutheran Church, and many other volunteer and service oriented causes.

Ray was known for his service above self, and his personality and friendship to many.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ray's wonderful caregivers, Debbie and Anna, who gave Dad such wonderful care.

Online condolences and memories of Ray may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
801 S. Madison, Bloomington, IL
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
801 S. Madison, Bloomington, IL
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
801 S. Madison, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ray touched so many lives and we have so many memories we cherish with him and the Curry family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike and Becky Emery
Friend
December 25, 2021
Being on the Tri-Valley school reunion committee with Ray & Margaret made we appreciate the numerous giving events they were involved with. And I saw a lot of help from the family. You have my sympathy at this sad time.
Ruth Tallon Hargis
December 23, 2021
I knew Ray from my days in transportation. We both belonged to Bloomington Transportation Club. Always bubbly and full of energy is how I remember him. Just a great fellow to know.
Tommy J Bill
Work
December 22, 2021
