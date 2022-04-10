Raymond E. Matter

Oct. 24, 1929 - April 7, 2022

MINONK - Raymond E. Matter, 92, of Minonk, IL, passed away at 5:32 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 24, 1929, in Paulding, OH, to Herman and Rosina Gastmann Matter. He married Barbara L. Hoffman on August 17, 1957, in Batavia, IL. She passed away on October 29, 2018.

Surviving is one daughter, Susie Matter of Lisle, IL; two sons: Donald (Doris) Matter of Waleska, GA, and Scott (Susan) Matter of Belleville, IL; one sister, Dorothy Kuhl of Juno Beach, FL; and four grandchildren: Alex Matter and Michael, Chase and Kamden DeJournett.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Daniel; and one brother, Melvin Matter.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Barbara.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Pastor Jay Hurd will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at the funeral home prior to services. Burial will be in Minonk Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or OSF Hospice.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.