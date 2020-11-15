Raymond Richard "Dick" Koehl

Sept. 16, 1924 - Nov. 12, 2020

FAIRBURY - Raymond Richard "Dick" Koehl, 96, passed away at 3:45 a.m., November 12, 2020, at Fairview Haven Retirement community, Fairbury, IL.

Dick was born in Cissna Park on September 16, 1924, the son of John and Leah (Reiger) Koehl. He married Esther Maurer on October 19, 1947 in Fairbury. She preceded him in death.

Surviving are his daughter, Vicky (Douglas) Stewart of East Peoria, IL; a son, Kevin (Marlene) Koehl of St. Johns, FL; grandchildren: Sean (Gloria) Koehl of San Jose, CA, Dr. Sarah (Dr. Miguel) Ramirez of Peoria, IL, Brian Richard (Jaclyn) Koehl of Bloomington, IN, and Blake (Erica) Stewart of St. Louis, MO; 13 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Emily, Rylan Ray, Finnian, Evan Richard, Elise, Claire, Natalie, Elle, Diego, Liliana, Sebastian, and Cecilia; one brother, Dean Koehl of Tunnel Hill, GA.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and three brothers.

Dick served in the Navy during WWII. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion.

During Dick's professional work career, he was co-owner of Koehl Bros. Then he became the co-owner and manager of K & S Sales, the Mercury dealership in Fairbury. He also served as First Vice President of Investment Exchange, Inc. and retired as President of Suburban Trailway Parks in Mattoon.

Dick's greatest joy was being with his family. His great-grandchildren were very special to him and could often be found at family gatherings nestled close to him trying to teach him a game on their iPad.

Dick was a member of the Fairbury Apostolic Christian Church and appreciated the many visits made by John Hartman and Rick Plattner, his ministers. Dick especially loved his outings with Ron Slagel and his friends who gathered for coffee at Lost in Time.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Fairview Haven. Their kind words, laughter, and loving touch helped Dick through the isolation that came with a COVID quarantine. On his last day of life, many of the staff stopped to visit with him and say their final good-byes before they went home for the day. Dick was blessed with friends, family and a church community that provided prayers, support, and love over the years.

Due to the dramatic rise in COVID cases and a desire to keep friends and family safe, no visitation or funeral service is planned. A private graveside service at the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Fairbury, will be held for immediate family. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Dick's family asks that friends remember him by doing something kind for those who are suffering through these long periods of isolation due to the COVID crisis. Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven, 605 N. 4th Street in Fairbury or an organization of the donor's choice.

