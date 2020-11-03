Raymond W. Walters

Feb. 21, 1935 - Oct. 20, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Raymond W. Walters, 85, passed away on October 30, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur, IL. Ray was born, son of Ernest and Catherine Walters, on February 21, 1935 in Little York, IL.

Ray graduated from Monmouth High School in Monmouth, IL in 1953 and from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA in 1959 where he met his future wife. In 1966, Ray married Neola (Kubicek) Walters. The couple had one child, Amy.

Ray worked as a psychologist at Elgin Mental Health Center (Previously Elgin State Mental Hospital) for most of his career, living in Hoffman Estates, IL and retiring in 1997.

Ray and Neola moved to Bloomington, IL in 2004 to be closer to family. Following Neola's death in 2013, he moved to Primrose Retirement Community in Decatur, IL in 2016. In September 2020, shortly before his death, Ray moved to Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur, IL.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Amy (George) Mueller, granddaughter Kaitlyn (Joshua) Crater and great-grandson Finnick Crater as well as by his sister Mary (William) Oswald and brother John (Jane) Walters and their families. He is preceded in death by his wife, Neola, and his parents.

Ray, though an introvert, was a lifelong scholar and book lover and had a lively interest in everything. He enjoyed travel, as well as working around the house with his plants and books and projects. Later in life, he struggled with Parkinson's Disease, which made him self-conscious and limited his ability to participate in the activities he loved. Above all, Ray was a devoted husband and father. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, a memorial will take place at a later date, there will be no visitation. Inurnment at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Little York, IL will be private.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.

Memorials can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.