Reann Gibson
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Reann Gibson

Sept. 28, 1946 - Feb. 26, 2021

NORMAL- Reann Gibson, 74, of Normal, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Wish Bone Canine Rescue, Bloomington.

She was born September 28, 1946 in Bloomington, a daughter of Roger and Dorothy Faulk Benson. She married Larry Gibson on October 3, 1964 in Colfax and he survives in Normal.

Also surviving are a son, Bruce (Marla) Gibson of Belleville; daughter, Tanya (Charles) Landrus of Chenoa; and three grandchildren: Abigail, Elise and Sebastian.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Reann enjoyed a long career as a hairdresser and later worked for Showbus prior to moving to Georgia where she spent time working as a receptionist for the local newspaper. Upon their return to Illinois, Reann worked as a receptionist at the Costigan and Wollrab law office. A talented artist, she enjoyed drawing, painting and crafts.

To express condolences or share your memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Dr, Bloomington, IL
Mar
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Dr, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robert Carter
March 1, 2021
Our deepest condolences on Reann´s passing. We met Reann through her working at the law firm and Reann was a ray of sunshine and a bubbly personality. We seemed to gravitate towards talking about our pets. She always welcomed you into her family and Reann will be deeply missed. Our deepest sympathies to her family.
Susan C
March 1, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Sorry for your loss. Harvey & Margaret Walter
Margaret Walter
February 28, 2021
