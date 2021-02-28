Reann Gibson

Sept. 28, 1946 - Feb. 26, 2021

NORMAL- Reann Gibson, 74, of Normal, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Wish Bone Canine Rescue, Bloomington.

She was born September 28, 1946 in Bloomington, a daughter of Roger and Dorothy Faulk Benson. She married Larry Gibson on October 3, 1964 in Colfax and he survives in Normal.

Also surviving are a son, Bruce (Marla) Gibson of Belleville; daughter, Tanya (Charles) Landrus of Chenoa; and three grandchildren: Abigail, Elise and Sebastian.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Reann enjoyed a long career as a hairdresser and later worked for Showbus prior to moving to Georgia where she spent time working as a receptionist for the local newspaper. Upon their return to Illinois, Reann worked as a receptionist at the Costigan and Wollrab law office. A talented artist, she enjoyed drawing, painting and crafts.

