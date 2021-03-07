Rebecca L. Schurr

May 31, 1953 - Feb. 25, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Rebecca "Becky" Schurr passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Hospital at the young age of 67. She was born May 31, 1953 in Bloomington to William and Marjorie Schurr. Her father preceded her in death on December 30, 2016. Her mother survives.

Becky married Adam Danenberger on September 7, 2007. He survives. Surviving is her sister, Vicky (Larry Hight) Schurr of Bloomington; brother, William (Debbie) Schurr of Mahomet. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews: William and Sammy of Mahomet, Amanda of Mahomet, Deidra and Tom of Chicago; along with great nieces and nephews: Jaxon, Will, and Piper of Mahomet. Surviving are her in-laws: Ina and George Bradford of Bloomington and Bo Danenberger (Gail) of Danvers. Surviving is a brother-in-law, Sam Danenberger of Waukegan.

Becky graduated with the class of 1971 from Bloomington High School. After high school, Becky had a very busy career. She worked at McKnight Publishing Company, then for several local attorneys and then a long fulfilling career from which she retired from as the Office Manager for Illinois Supreme Court Reporters Office. During her full-time working she held some "fun" part-time jobs as the bartender at the Grand Cafe in downtown Bloomington and as of most recently donating her time at Books to Benefit. She had a great passion for reading and collecting all kinds of books, especially cook books. She enjoyed and excelled as a cook making all kinds of dishes for her friends and family. Becky enjoyed being with the love of her life, Adam, socializing and being out on the town at all the local Bloomington establishments having fun with her vast groups of friends. She will truly be missed by all, including her beloved dog, Molly and all the neighborhood cats she feds and sheltered on her front porch.

Cremation rites have been accorded at East Lawn Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to any donor of choice.

A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a future date.