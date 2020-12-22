Menu
Reva Ellen Schildman
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Reva Ellen Schildman

March 31, 1932 - Dec. 19, 2020

BLOOMINGTON – Reva Ellen Schildman (88) passed away on December 19, 2020 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Care Center in Normal IL. Reva was born March 31, 1932 in Jacksonville, IL a daughter to Irene (Crosier) Hunt and Kendall Hunt. She married the love of her life, Joseph (Jody) L. Schildman on October 2, 1952. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2007.

Surviving are her daughters: Erin Schildman-Conton (Andre Conton) of Cumming, GA and Marci Schneider of Bloomington, IL. She has four adult grandchildren: Kim Levering, Jeff Spencer, Zoe Conton, and Logan Conton. She has three great grandchildren. Her brother Robert Hunt (Patty Hunt) of Jacksonville, IL also survives. Her son Cary Drake preceded her in death on June 14, 1993.

Reva graduated from Illinois College to become a Registered Nurse. She held nursing positions locally at both Mennonite and Brokaw Hospital – including positions in OBGYN and Eye Surgical units. She later worked for several years as a surgical nurse at Gailey Eye Surgery Center. Reva was passionate about nursing and caring for her patients. She was known for her contagious smile and non-stop desire to help others.

Reva was actively involved in her home-church, Wesley Methodist of Bloomington, IL, where she acted as Parish Nurse. She also participated in Stephen Ministries within the community.

Reva and Joe retired in Foley, AL where they enjoyed several years of living in a warmer climate - near their favorite beaches. They enjoyed dancing at the Legion, gardening, and attending church functions at First Presbyterian Church of Foley.

Reva died after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her strong spirit, perseverance, and contagious smile, made her admired and loved by all. She brought so much joy to those around her. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and caretakers.

Due to the global pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later, safer date. A private family graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery with Reverend Sally Hamon officiating.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 22, 2020.
I took care of Reva at Luther Oaks and what a sweet and sassy little thing she was. I missed her when she moved to Sugar Creek. My deepest condolences to you all
Angela
December 30, 2020
Erin, You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Nancy Phillis-Pool & April Litherland-Myers
December 22, 2020
Erin and Marcie I am so sorry for your loss. Reva was a wonderful roll model when I started working as a nurse on the eye surgery unit at Mennonite. We were neighbors for a time when they lived on Challis and we loved Joe also. We then had regular get togethers with our Gailey group after Reva retired. Reva was a wonderful nurse and friend. I have missed her as she was robbed of her last years of memories due to Alzheimer´s. May she Rest In Peace now with Joe.
Jannie Toliver
December 22, 2020
I'm sure I've seen this beautiful lady, I lived in Bloomington for years, and had babies at Mennonite. What a beauty! Peace and Love to family.
Kathy Merrill
December 22, 2020
