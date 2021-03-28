Menu
Rhonda K. Tryon
Rhonda K. Tryon

June 12, 1955 - March 24, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Rhonda K. Tryon, 65 of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Rhonda's service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington with Pastor Ted Max officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Visitation is limited to 50 people at a time and limited to 50 people for the service. Masks are required by all who attend.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the American Cancer Society.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rhonda was born to Ronald and Emma Rosa Long Tryon on June 12, 1955 in Quincy, Illinois. She is survived by her fiance John Dameron, Bloomington; a brother, R. Kim (Laura) Tryon, Bloomington; an Aunt, Imogene Weston, Quincy, IL; her nieces and nephews, Lindsay (Tyler) Sexton, Bloomington; Brooks (Abby) Tryon, Elmhurst, IL; and Kristi Tryon, Bloomington along with five great nieces and nephews, Ty, Emma, Luke, Lucy and Ava Sexton.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her Uncle, J.B. Weston.

Rhonda graduated from Quincy High School and received her Sociology Degree from ISU in 1977. She worked at H&R Block and later worked as a Home Health Care Provider through the YWCA.

Rhonda loved walking and traveling with her fiance John. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan and a fan of former Cardinal Player and Cardinals radio broadcaster Mike Shannon.

Rhonda never met a person she didn't like and was a friend to everyone. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. The family rests assured that as she neared heaven St. Peter waved her on and walked her through the gates.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Mar
29
Service
5:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Rhonda was a very nice friend. Could go weeks without seeing her and always start a conversation as if it were just yesterday we saw each other. The Family has our sincerest sympathies. May she Rest In Peace.
Denise & Roger Heerdt
March 28, 2021
