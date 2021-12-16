Menu
Richard Burwitz
FUNERAL HOME
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL

Richard Burwitz

Jan. 26, 1939 - Dec. 7, 2021

CHATHAM - Richard Burwitz, of Chatham, IL, died at his home on December 7, 2021. He was 82.

Richard was born on January 26, 1939, in Bloomington, IL, to his parents Ed and Nina. He was a graduate of Bloomington High School and Illinois State University.

Richard served in the United States Air Force and went on to a four-decade career in law enforcement that included service in the Bloomington Police Department, the Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Illinois State Police.

Richard is survived by Terri, his wife of 59 years; and their four children: Traci (Mike) Mariano of Los Angeles, CA, Rick (Jackie) Burwitz of Swansea, IL, Jim (Gin) Burwitz of Morton, IL, and Pat Burwitz of Auburn, IL. Richard's greatest joy was spending time with his seven grandchildren: Augusta, Michael, John, Isabel, Sophia, Mia, and Brock. He was a devout Catholic and proud parish member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Springfield, IL.

Visitation and Funeral Mass, family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev, Jeff Grant, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Springfield, 120 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL 62703 or to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL, 62704.

The family would like to thank the kind, hardworking staff at the Villas of South Park in Chatham, IL, who cared for and supported Richard during the last few months of his life.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 16, 2021.
I just learned of Rich´s passing. May his memory comfort Terri and his children and grandchildren . He cherished each and every one of them and spoke of them all the time. God bless
Brenda Summerville
Friend
January 17, 2022
We are sorry for your loss, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Feltners
Other
December 19, 2021
Hi Terri So sorry for your loss. This is a very handsome picture of your husband. Wow 59 years. I had to do some thinking....have we really been out of school that long!, Looks like you guys had a wonderful family. I hope you are well. We live in Jacksonville Florida now so probably won´t see you but I remember our friendship fondly. Sincerely. GLoria
Gloria
Friend
December 16, 2021
Traci, So sorry for your loss. You will be in our prayers.
Maureen Collins
December 15, 2021
Lynn Monahan
December 13, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Rich´s passing. A great, devoted husband and family man. He undoubtedly helped make the world a safer place, and inspired his children to be great people, too. My condolences and prayers to the Burwitz family.
Chuck Schrage
Friend
December 12, 2021
