Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Louis Chavez
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
209 N Grant St
El Paso, IL

Richard Louis Chavez

March 13, 1953 - Dec. 25, 2021

GRIDLEY - Richard Louis Chavez, 68, of Gridley, IL, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, December 25, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

A private family viewing will be held, and a graveside service will be at Gridley Cemetery on Friday, December 31. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL, is assisting with services. A celebration of life service will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Harvest Fellowship Church, 135 E Second St., El Paso, IL, with Pastor Scott Mool officiating. A time of reception and fellowship will follow. Memorials may be made to Church Initiative - Grief Share, P.O. Box 1739, Wake Forest, NC, 27588.

Richard was born March 13, 1953, in El Paso, TX, the son of Cesar A. and Alice Cuellar Chavez. He married Irene M. Waldmann on May 15, 2015, in Oak Brook, IL.

She survives along with her two sons: Robert (Leah) Barba of Bartlett, and Joseph Barba of Elgin; two step-grandchildren: Brooklynn and Olivia Barba; and two sisters: Blanca I. Kozlauskas and Linda Rose Marie Chavez both of El Paso, IL; and his aunt, Blanche West; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Cesar A. Chavez Jr. and Arthur R. Chavez.

Richard was a member of Harvest Fellowship Church, El Paso, IL. He was a graduate of Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, and was an Independent Radiologic Technologist.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Graveside service
Gridley Cemetery
IL
Jan
2
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Harvest Fellowship Church
135 E Second St.,, El Paso, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss, but rejoice with Rick in his newfound peace with our Lord. I am praying for God´s comfort for you, Irene, and your family at this time of loss. May God wrap you all in His arms of warmth, care, and love.
Berni Hedding
Other
January 2, 2022
Irene, My heart is heavy for your loss. You and Rick made a wonder couple. You both tackled the difficult subject of Grieving at church, and helped your class participants (including me) have a better understanding of our losses. I pray the same for you and your family. -Gina
Gina Morgan
January 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results