Richard D. Mills

Jan. 11, 1930 - Nov. 23, 2020

BLOOMINGTON –

Richard D. Mills, 90 of Bloomington, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Martin Health Care in Bloomington.

There will be a private burial later at First Federated Church Columbarium in Peoria. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Richard was born in Canton, Illinois on January 11, 1930 to Leroy and Gladys Armstrong Mills. He married Shirley Mae Cottrell on December 5, 1952 in Glendale, California. She preceded him in death November 12, 2019. He is also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert Mills.

He is survived by his two children: Cathleen (Robert) Shultz of Peoria, Lee Mills of Bloomington; two grandchildren: Jay (Monica Cella) Shultz, Melissa (David) McGee; and one great granddaughter, Eleanor McGee.

Richard earned a Bachelor of Science degree, with honors, in Architectural Engineering from the University of Illinois. While at the University he was a member of the academic fraternities, Phi Eta Sigma and Gargoyle Society and the Delta Chi social fraternity. He interned at the Small Homes Council.

Richard joined the local architectural firm of Schafer, Wilson & Evans in 1954, where he remained as a practicing architect and partner for his entire career through its several transitions including Evans Associates, Evans, Mills, Gardner and Mills Sweeney. He was a lifetime member of the American Institute of Architects. Throughout his career he participated in the design of numerous local buildings at Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Bloomington schools. Richard enjoyed working on his many "projects" at his home in rural Bloomington and his vacation home in Door County, Wisconsin. He was a loving father and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to University of Illinois Foundation or Habitat for Humanity of McLean County.

