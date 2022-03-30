Menu
Richard A. Deal
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022

Richard A. Deal

April 1, 1931 - March 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Richard A. Deal, 90, of rural Bloomington, passed away at his home on March 27, 2022.

Richard was born on April 1, 1931 to John Lawrence and Hazel Twenty Deal. He married Carol Schertz on December 22, 1956.

Surviving Richard are his wife; four sons: Lindsey (Maristela) of Cornelius, NC, Blakely (Kathleen) of Eagle, ID, Samuel (Elizabeth) of Danvers, IL, and Stanley (Dilara) of Mercer Island, WA; ten grandchildren: Tracy, Andrea, Emily, Tyler, Sean, Thomas, Joshua, Ethan, Alanna, Sophia; four great-grandsons: Porter, Logan, Bowen, Isaac; and a sister, Margaret Irwin. Preceding him in death was a sister, Lois Schertz.

Richard graduated from Danvers Community High School in 1949 and served in the United States Marine Corps. Upon returning from service he began a lifelong career as a farmer in the Danvers area. He was actively involved in 4-H as a sheep superintendent and club leader. He was also a member of the McLean County Farm Bureau Board, the Danvers Farmers Elevator Board, the Normal Masonic Lodge, and the American Legion. Richard enjoyed spending time golfing, fishing, and being with his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Danvers Fire & Rescue. A celebration of life with family will be held at a later date.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2022.
