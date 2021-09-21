Richard Dunlavey

Feb. 19, 1926 - Sept. 18, 2021

PEORIA - Richard Dunlavey, age 95, of Peoria, passed away at 3:35 PM on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

Born February 19, 1926 in Keokuk, Iowa, he was a son to Emile and Katherine (Ewers) Dunlavey. Richard honorably served in the United States Air Corps. On August 12, 1948 he married Mary Ann Wilkens at St. Peters in Keokuk, Iowa, and together they cherished 73 years. Richard earned his Bachelor's Degree from Iowa State and helped develop the Planning Department for the City of Peoria, where he served as City Planning Director. He enjoyed fishing, watching football and telling stories. Most importantly Richard was a devout husband, father, grandfather and great - grandfather who cherished his family and loved having as many of them around as possible and as often as he could. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Dunlavey of Peoria; four children: Michael (Karen) Dunlavey of Orlando, FL, Mark (Michele) Dunlavey of Hudson, FL, Cheryl (Jeffrey) Jackson of Hudson, IL and James (Michelle) Dunlavey of Jacksonville, FL; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and one brother John Dunlavey.

Cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 1:00 PM until time of Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 PM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Reverend Stephen Barch will officiate.

Memorials in Richards memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

