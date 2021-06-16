Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Dean Gardner
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton
140 S. Detroit Ave.
Morton, IL

Richard Dean Gardner

Sept. 4, 1933 - May 11, 2021

MORTON – Richard Dean Gardner, 87, of Morton, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria.

He was born in 1933 in Mason City, IL to Morrison and Alma (Leithoff) Gardner. He married Mary Ann Wrage on December 5, 1954 in Lincoln, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Gardner of Morton; one son, Mark Gardner MD (Mary) of Deerfield, IL; one grandson, Wyatt Gardner of Deerfield, IL; two brothers: Robert (Alberta) Gardner of Delavan, IL and Ronald (Carole) Gardner of Murrieta, CA; one sister, Anna Roop of Bloomington, IL; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.

Richard's son, David Gardner, passed away just three days after on May 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, James.

Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the destroyer, USS John R Pierce 1953-55. He was a graduate of Lincoln College (AA), Milliken University (BA), and Bradley University (MBA). Richard taught accounting at Bradley University and then began a career at Caterpillar. He also later taught evening classes at Illinois Central College.

After three decades Richard retired from Cat Financial and enjoyed traveling with his family in their motorhome. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Peoria. Richard will be remembered for his lifelong, tireless dedication to his family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will take place at Hartsburg Union Cemetery in Hartsburg, IL, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Feeding America.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My name is Leslie Baer and my husband , Ken, knew both Richard and David while he was a student at Bradley. I believe he was in Richard’s accounting class. Ken worked with David at home many afternoons. I believe Richard was instrumental in getting Ken an interview at Caterpillar which began a 35 year career
I know what special men Richard and David were and I know how precious your memories are. Please accept my since condolences.
Leslie Baer
Friend
June 13, 2021
Saddened to learn of the passing of Richard and his son David. I worked with Dick at Caterpillar for many years. He was a talented and dedicated employee and a wonderful person. Rest in peace and love, Richard and David.
Lou Jones
Coworker
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results