Richard Dean Gardner

Sept. 4, 1933 - May 11, 2021

MORTON – Richard Dean Gardner, 87, of Morton, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria.

He was born in 1933 in Mason City, IL to Morrison and Alma (Leithoff) Gardner. He married Mary Ann Wrage on December 5, 1954 in Lincoln, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Gardner of Morton; one son, Mark Gardner MD (Mary) of Deerfield, IL; one grandson, Wyatt Gardner of Deerfield, IL; two brothers: Robert (Alberta) Gardner of Delavan, IL and Ronald (Carole) Gardner of Murrieta, CA; one sister, Anna Roop of Bloomington, IL; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.

Richard's son, David Gardner, passed away just three days after on May 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, James.

Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the destroyer, USS John R Pierce 1953-55. He was a graduate of Lincoln College (AA), Milliken University (BA), and Bradley University (MBA). Richard taught accounting at Bradley University and then began a career at Caterpillar. He also later taught evening classes at Illinois Central College.

After three decades Richard retired from Cat Financial and enjoyed traveling with his family in their motorhome. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Peoria. Richard will be remembered for his lifelong, tireless dedication to his family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will take place at Hartsburg Union Cemetery in Hartsburg, IL, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Feeding America.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

