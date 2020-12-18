Menu
Richard S. "Dick" Hudson
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Richard "Dick" S. Hudson

Mar. 2, 1928 - Dec. 16, 2020

SAYBROOK - Richard "Dick" S. Hudson, 92, of Saybrook, IL, passed away at 7:40 A.M. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Heritage Health, Gibson City, Illinois.

A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Saybrook Christian Church with Pastor Stacy Landry officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Little Galilee Christian Camp, 7539 Little Galilee Rd., Clinton, IL 61727. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, IL. A celebration of life will be announced for the public at a later date, Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dick was born on March 2, 1928, in Saybrook, IL, a son of Cecil Rhodes and Velma E. Rogers Hudson, Sr.

Dick is survived by his three nieces: Mary (Mark) Keith of Kiefer, OK, Becky (David) Howes of Saybrook, IL, and Hannah (Jim Adams) Hudson of Dewey, IL; great-niece Allison (Bret) Hitchings; two great-nephews, James Howes and Hunter Adams; two great-great nephews, Carter and Asher Hitchings; one great-great-niece, Brenna Hitchings. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James and Cecil R. "Bud" Hudson, sister-in-law, Jean Hudson, and nephew, Buddy Hudson.

Dick received a BS degree from the University of Illinois. He was a former Ag teacher and retired farmer. Dick was a member of the Saybrook Christian Church. He was a past board chairman of the church. He also was a former Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent. Dick was a member of the McLean County Farm Bureau and the Illinois Dairy Goats Association. He was Cheneys Grove Township Supervisor for forty-three years. Dick had a strong faith, great story teller, quick-witted, always had a smile on his face, and will be greatly missed.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
We loved our cousin Dickie. He was a happy person who loved family and God. He was very proud to receive an award for his life's work with goats. He loved the Lord and we are glad he is at peace. We will miss him.
Mark and Lisa Turay
December 23, 2020
We were very lucky to have known Dickie. He was a joy to be around, always cheerful and kind. Our sympathies to this family as they mourn this tremendous loss.
David and Nadine Hitchings
December 19, 2020
I will always remember that great smile of his. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Bev Heavilin Baker
December 18, 2020
Your in our thoughts and prayers. I enjoyed taking food over to him and chatting. He loved my candy I made him I sure will miss that.
Don and Sharon Dunham
December 18, 2020
I was just so sorry to hear this. Dick was such a great guy. He will be greatly missed. Praying for all of you! God bless. <3
Ann Renee (Harding) Frels
December 18, 2020
I will always remember Dick. When my brother and I started with goats in the 60s. Dick was starting too and I kept in contact with him. I haven´t seen him in a year or so but used to stop in and visit with him and he always brightened my day Thanks be to God
Dennis Mennenga
December 18, 2020
We are very sorry to learn of the passing of Dick. These times of Covid19 are so hard on families. Our prayers are with all of you.
James Shearl
December 18, 2020
