Richard "Dick" S. Hudson

Mar. 2, 1928 - Dec. 16, 2020

SAYBROOK - Richard "Dick" S. Hudson, 92, of Saybrook, IL, passed away at 7:40 A.M. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Heritage Health, Gibson City, Illinois.

A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Saybrook Christian Church with Pastor Stacy Landry officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Little Galilee Christian Camp, 7539 Little Galilee Rd., Clinton, IL 61727. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, IL. A celebration of life will be announced for the public at a later date, Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dick was born on March 2, 1928, in Saybrook, IL, a son of Cecil Rhodes and Velma E. Rogers Hudson, Sr.

Dick is survived by his three nieces: Mary (Mark) Keith of Kiefer, OK, Becky (David) Howes of Saybrook, IL, and Hannah (Jim Adams) Hudson of Dewey, IL; great-niece Allison (Bret) Hitchings; two great-nephews, James Howes and Hunter Adams; two great-great nephews, Carter and Asher Hitchings; one great-great-niece, Brenna Hitchings. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James and Cecil R. "Bud" Hudson, sister-in-law, Jean Hudson, and nephew, Buddy Hudson.

Dick received a BS degree from the University of Illinois. He was a former Ag teacher and retired farmer. Dick was a member of the Saybrook Christian Church. He was a past board chairman of the church. He also was a former Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent. Dick was a member of the McLean County Farm Bureau and the Illinois Dairy Goats Association. He was Cheneys Grove Township Supervisor for forty-three years. Dick had a strong faith, great story teller, quick-witted, always had a smile on his face, and will be greatly missed.