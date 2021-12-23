Richard Guy Lundquist

July 23, 1956 - Dec. 17, 2021

NORMAL - Richard Guy Lundquist, 65, of Normal, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastor David Glesne officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, IN. Memorial contributions may be directed to Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington.

Richard was born on July 23, 1956, in Chicago to Richard Earl and Ruth Elizabeth Clore Lundquist. His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving are his sister, Barbara Lundquist of San Francisco, CA; and cousins: Cindy Veker of Lake Forest, IL, and Julie Donnay of Minnetonka, MN.

Richard grew up in Normal and lived in Normal most of his life. He graduated from Normal Community High School, class of 1974. He received a bachelor's degree in history from Gustavus Adolphus College. Richard had a long career in retail management and retail service in Central Illinois. He had wide-ranging interests and enjoyed writing and talking about history, music, politics, architecture and social issues. Richard will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

